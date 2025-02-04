GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹175.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹175.70. The stock reached a high of ₹177.10 and a low of ₹173.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹116,457.80 crore, GAIL's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹163.35. The BSE volume recorded was 619,843 shares, indicating active trading.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|176.93
|Support 1
|172.93
|Resistance 2
|179.02
|Support 2
|171.02
|Resistance 3
|180.93
|Support 3
|168.93
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 23.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|13
|13
|9
|Buy
|10
|9
|8
|10
|Hold
|4
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|6
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 619 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹177.10 & ₹173.10 yesterday to end at ₹174.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.