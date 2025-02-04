Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 175.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.45 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 175.75 and closed slightly lower at 175.70. The stock reached a high of 177.10 and a low of 173.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of 116,457.80 crore, GAIL's performance reflects a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 163.35. The BSE volume recorded was 619,843 shares, indicating active trading.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1176.93Support 1172.93
Resistance 2179.02Support 2171.02
Resistance 3180.93Support 3168.93
04 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 23.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1413139
    Buy109810
    Hold4552
    Sell2334
    Strong Sell2236
04 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14710 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 619 k.

04 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹175.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 177.10 & 173.10 yesterday to end at 174.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

