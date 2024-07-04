Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 04 Jul 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 221.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.25 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 221.75, closed at 221.6 with a high of 222.8 and a low of 219.1. The market capitalization stood at 144816.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 233 and 104.7 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 312854 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1222.33Support 1218.63
Resistance 2224.42Support 2217.02
Resistance 3226.03Support 3214.93
04 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 211.0, 4.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy9997
    Hold6668
    Sell2113
    Strong Sell6774
04 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29022 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹221.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 222.8 & 219.1 yesterday to end at 221.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

