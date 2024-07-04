GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹221.75, closed at ₹221.6 with a high of ₹222.8 and a low of ₹219.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹144816.57 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹233 and ₹104.7 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 312854 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|222.33
|Support 1
|218.63
|Resistance 2
|224.42
|Support 2
|217.02
|Resistance 3
|226.03
|Support 3
|214.93
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹211.0, 4.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|7
|7
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹222.8 & ₹219.1 yesterday to end at ₹221.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend