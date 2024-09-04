GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Decline in Today's Trading

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹235 and closed slightly lower at ₹234.05. The stock reached a high of ₹235.8 and a low of ₹231.15 throughout the day. GAIL India has a market capitalization of ₹152,936.82 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹116.2. The BSE volume for the day was 173,922 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.33%; Futures open interest increased by 1.35%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for GAIL India indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹229.55, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹232.6
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of ₹230.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹228.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹228.5 then there can be further negative price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's share price has decreased by 1.16%, currently trading at ₹229.90. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have experienced a significant increase of 89.51%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|6.69%
|6 Months
|19.8%
|YTD
|43.45%
|1 Year
|89.51%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|235.15
|Support 1
|230.5
|Resistance 2
|237.8
|Support 2
|228.5
|Resistance 3
|239.8
|Support 3
|225.85
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 7.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13905 k
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 173 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹234.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹235.8 & ₹231.15 yesterday to end at ₹232.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend