Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Decline in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Decline in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 232.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 235 and closed slightly lower at 234.05. The stock reached a high of 235.8 and a low of 231.15 throughout the day. GAIL India has a market capitalization of 152,936.82 crore, with a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 116.2. The BSE volume for the day was 173,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:41:52 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.33%; Futures open interest increased by 1.35%

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for GAIL India indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:33:20 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹229.55, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹232.6

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has broken the first support of 230.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 228.5. If the stock price breaks the second support of 228.5 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:15:48 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's share price has decreased by 1.16%, currently trading at 229.90. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have experienced a significant increase of 89.51%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months6.69%
6 Months19.8%
YTD43.45%
1 Year89.51%
04 Sep 2024, 08:46:36 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1235.15Support 1230.5
Resistance 2237.8Support 2228.5
Resistance 3239.8Support 3225.85
04 Sep 2024, 08:33:44 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 7.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 295.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy1010109
    Hold2226
    Sell5551
    Strong Sell5557
04 Sep 2024, 08:18:39 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13905 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 173 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01:56 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹234.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 235.8 & 231.15 yesterday to end at 232.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

