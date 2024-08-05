GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|240.35
|Support 1
|232.9
|Resistance 2
|243.7
|Support 2
|228.8
|Resistance 3
|247.8
|Support 3
|225.45
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 5.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|3
|5
|6
|8
|Sell
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 472 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹239.6 & ₹232.15 yesterday to end at ₹237. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend