Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 3.4 %. The stock closed at 200 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.8 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at 201.1 and closed slightly lower at 200. The stock reached a high of 207.95 and a low of 201.1, with a total BSE volume of 1,016,265 shares traded. The company's market capitalization stands at 135,927 crore. Over the past year, GAIL's stock has experienced a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 134.85.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1209.47Support 1202.62
Resistance 2212.13Support 2198.43
Resistance 3216.32Support 3195.77
05 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 18.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy131388
    Buy881010
    Hold5522
    Sell3345
    Strong Sell3375
05 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15249 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1016 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹200 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 207.95 & 201.1 yesterday to end at 206.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.