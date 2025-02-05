GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹176 and closed slightly lower at ₹174.45. The stock reached a high of ₹178.40 and a low of ₹175 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹114,629.90 crore, GAIL's performance reflects a challenging market environment, especially compared to its 52-week high of ₹246.35 and low of ₹163.35. The BSE volume recorded was 841,059 shares.
05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹174.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.40 & ₹175 yesterday to end at ₹178. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.