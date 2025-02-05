Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 2.03 %. The stock closed at 174.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 176 and closed slightly lower at 174.45. The stock reached a high of 178.40 and a low of 175 during the day. With a market capitalization of 114,629.90 crore, GAIL's performance reflects a challenging market environment, especially compared to its 52-week high of 246.35 and low of 163.35. The BSE volume recorded was 841,059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹174.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 178.40 & 175 yesterday to end at 178. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.