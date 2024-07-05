GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹221.9 and closed at ₹220.2. The stock reached a high of ₹221.9 and a low of ₹217.3. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹144027.56 crore. The 52-week high for GAIL India is ₹233 and the 52-week low is ₹104.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1371044 shares traded.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 0.32% and is currently trading at ₹219.75. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have surged by 104.06% to reach ₹219.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.56%
|3 Months
|8.97%
|6 Months
|34.33%
|YTD
|35.2%
|1 Year
|104.06%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|221.57
|Support 1
|216.97
|Resistance 2
|224.03
|Support 2
|214.83
|Resistance 3
|226.17
|Support 3
|212.37
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹211.0, 3.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|7
|7
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1371 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹221.9 & ₹217.3 yesterday to end at ₹220.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend