Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 05 Jul 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 220.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.05 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 221.9 and closed at 220.2. The stock reached a high of 221.9 and a low of 217.3. The market capitalization was recorded at 144027.56 crore. The 52-week high for GAIL India is 233 and the 52-week low is 104.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1371044 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 0.32% and is currently trading at 219.75. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have surged by 104.06% to reach 219.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months8.97%
6 Months34.33%
YTD35.2%
1 Year104.06%
05 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1221.57Support 1216.97
Resistance 2224.03Support 2214.83
Resistance 3226.17Support 3212.37
05 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 211.0, 3.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy9997
    Hold6668
    Sell2113
    Strong Sell6774
05 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27201 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1371 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹220.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 221.9 & 217.3 yesterday to end at 220.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.