Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 232.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.95 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 227.6 and closed at 232.6, with a high of 231.4 and a low matching the opening price at 227.6. The market capitalization stood at 151,194.42 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 246.35 and a low of 116.2. The BSE volume recorded was 552,495 shares, reflecting active trading.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 8.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 295.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy1010109
    Hold2226
    Sell5551
    Strong Sell5557
05 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13649 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 552 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹232.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 231.4 & 227.6 yesterday to end at 229.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.