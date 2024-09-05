GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹227.6 and closed at ₹232.6, with a high of ₹231.4 and a low matching the opening price at ₹227.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹151,194.42 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹116.2. The BSE volume recorded was 552,495 shares, reflecting active trading.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 8.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 552 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹231.4 & ₹227.6 yesterday to end at ₹229.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.