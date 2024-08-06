GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹230, reached a high of ₹230.4, and closed at ₹237. The stock's low for the day was ₹221.05. The market capitalization of GAIL India stands at ₹147676.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.35, and the 52-week low is ₹111.5. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 937047 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 937 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹230.4 & ₹221.05 yesterday to end at ₹224.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.