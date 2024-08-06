Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -5.23 %. The stock closed at 237 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.6 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 230, reached a high of 230.4, and closed at 237. The stock's low for the day was 221.05. The market capitalization of GAIL India stands at 147676.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.35, and the 52-week low is 111.5. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 937047 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23936 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 937 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹237 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 230.4 & 221.05 yesterday to end at 224.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

