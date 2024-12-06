Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 206.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.75 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 208.7 and closed at 206.8, experiencing a high of 209.7 and a low of 205.6. The company's market capitalization stands at 135,927 crore. Over the past year, GAIL has recorded a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 134.85. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 590,229 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:17:57 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's share price has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at 210.15. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have appreciated by 48.56%, reaching 210.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, now standing at 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.19%
3 Months-7.95%
6 Months0.47%
YTD28.85%
1 Year48.56%
06 Dec 2024, 08:50:18 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1210.33Support 1206.23
Resistance 2212.07Support 2203.87
Resistance 3214.43Support 3202.13
06 Dec 2024, 08:31:07 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 17.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy131398
    Buy881010
    Hold5522
    Sell3345
    Strong Sell3365
06 Dec 2024, 08:18:39 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15015 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 590 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:01:25 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹206.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 209.7 & 205.6 yesterday to end at 208.75. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

