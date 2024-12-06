GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹208.7 and closed at ₹206.8, experiencing a high of ₹209.7 and a low of ₹205.6. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹135,927 crore. Over the past year, GAIL has recorded a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹134.85. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 590,229 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's share price has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at ₹210.15. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have appreciated by 48.56%, reaching ₹210.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, now standing at 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.19%
|3 Months
|-7.95%
|6 Months
|0.47%
|YTD
|28.85%
|1 Year
|48.56%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|210.33
|Support 1
|206.23
|Resistance 2
|212.07
|Support 2
|203.87
|Resistance 3
|214.43
|Support 3
|202.13
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 17.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|9
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|6
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 590 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.7 & ₹205.6 yesterday to end at ₹208.75. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend