GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 178 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.50 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 179.90 and closed at 178, experiencing a high of 180.95 and a low of 178.40. The company's market capitalization stood at 118,022.64 crore. Over the past year, GAIL has seen a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 163.35. The BSE volume for the day was 579,901 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 19.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14131313
    Buy10987
    Hold4554
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell2234
06 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14553 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 579 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹178 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 180.95 & 178.40 yesterday to end at 179.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.