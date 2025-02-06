GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹179.90 and closed at ₹178, experiencing a high of ₹180.95 and a low of ₹178.40. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹118,022.64 crore. Over the past year, GAIL has seen a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹163.35. The BSE volume for the day was 579,901 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 19.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|10
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 579 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹180.95 & ₹178.40 yesterday to end at ₹179.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.