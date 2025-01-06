Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 191.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.15 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 191.3 and closed slightly lower at 191.1. The stock reached a high of 193.75 and a low of 189.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 125,643.6 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 155.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,031,832 shares for GAIL India.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12615 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1031 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹191.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 193.75 & 189.75 yesterday to end at 191.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

