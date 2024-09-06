Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 229.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.95 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 231.15 and closed at 229.95, with a high of 231.95 and a low of 227. The company's market capitalization stood at 149,879.4 crore. Over the past year, GAIL's stock reached a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 116.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 561,115 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1230.93Support 1225.98
Resistance 2233.92Support 2224.02
Resistance 3235.88Support 3221.03
06 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 9.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 295.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy1010109
    Hold2226
    Sell5551
    Strong Sell5557
06 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13364 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 561 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹229.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 231.95 & 227 yesterday to end at 227.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

