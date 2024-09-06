GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹231.15 and closed at ₹229.95, with a high of ₹231.95 and a low of ₹227. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹149,879.4 crore. Over the past year, GAIL's stock reached a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹116.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 561,115 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|230.93
|Support 1
|225.98
|Resistance 2
|233.92
|Support 2
|224.02
|Resistance 3
|235.88
|Support 3
|221.03
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 9.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|1
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 561 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹231.95 & ₹227 yesterday to end at ₹227.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.