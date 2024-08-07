Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 224.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.4 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 225.2 and closed at 224.6. The stock reached a high of 230.5 and a low of 222.35. The market capitalization stood at 146,887.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 246.35 and the 52-week low was 111.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,099,507 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1228.75Support 1220.6
Resistance 2233.7Support 2217.4
Resistance 3236.9Support 3212.45
07 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 11.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 295.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7778
    Buy10997
    Hold3568
    Sell5322
    Strong Sell5665
07 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23211 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1099 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹224.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 230.5 & 222.35 yesterday to end at 223.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

