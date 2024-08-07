GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹225.2 and closed at ₹224.6. The stock reached a high of ₹230.5 and a low of ₹222.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹146,887.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹246.35 and the 52-week low was ₹111.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,099,507 shares traded.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|228.75
|Support 1
|220.6
|Resistance 2
|233.7
|Support 2
|217.4
|Resistance 3
|236.9
|Support 3
|212.45
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 11.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|3
|5
|6
|8
|Sell
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1099 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹230.5 & ₹222.35 yesterday to end at ₹223.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.