GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹179.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹179.50. The stock reached a high of ₹180.85 and a low of ₹176.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹117,291.13 crore, GAIL India has a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹163.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 638,055 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|181.12
|Support 1
|176.52
|Resistance 2
|183.28
|Support 2
|174.08
|Resistance 3
|185.72
|Support 3
|171.92
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 20.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|10
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 638 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹180.85 & ₹176.25 yesterday to end at ₹178.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.