GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹191.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹191.15. The stock reached a high of ₹191.25 and a low of ₹183.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹121,422.4 crore, GAIL has a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 749,952 shares for the day.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|189.4
|Support 1
|182.05
|Resistance 2
|194.0
|Support 2
|179.3
|Resistance 3
|196.75
|Support 3
|174.7
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 32.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|6
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 749 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹191.25 & ₹183.9 yesterday to end at ₹184.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend