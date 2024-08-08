GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹227 and closed at ₹223.4. The day's high was ₹234, while the low was ₹225.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹153,495.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹246.35 and ₹111.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,045,492 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.26% and is currently trading at ₹232.85. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have gained 100.62% to reach ₹232.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.09%
|3 Months
|7.32%
|6 Months
|30.49%
|YTD
|44.06%
|1 Year
|100.62%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|236.32
|Support 1
|227.87
|Resistance 2
|239.38
|Support 2
|222.48
|Resistance 3
|244.77
|Support 3
|219.42
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 7.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|3
|5
|6
|8
|Sell
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1045 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹234 & ₹225.55 yesterday to end at ₹233.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend