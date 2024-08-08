Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 4.5 %. The stock closed at 223.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.45 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 227 and closed at 223.4. The day's high was 234, while the low was 225.55. The market capitalization stood at 153,495.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 246.35 and 111.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,045,492 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by 0.26% and is currently trading at 232.85. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have gained 100.62% to reach 232.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.09%
3 Months7.32%
6 Months30.49%
YTD44.06%
1 Year100.62%
08 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1236.32Support 1227.87
Resistance 2239.38Support 2222.48
Resistance 3244.77Support 3219.42
08 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 7.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 295.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7778
    Buy10997
    Hold3568
    Sell5322
    Strong Sell5665
08 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22819 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1045 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹223.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 234 & 225.55 yesterday to end at 233.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.