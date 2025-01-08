Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 08 2025 09:38:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.10 -0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 786.40 -0.88%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,259.00 1.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 777.75 -0.16%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 438.75 -0.53%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 186.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.2 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at 185.45 and closed slightly lower at 184.55. The stock reached a high of 189.25 and a low of 183.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 121,422.4 crore, GAIL's shares traded a volume of 333,298 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 155.85.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:41:45 AM IST

GAIL India Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.69%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%

GAIL India Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest for GAIL India indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down, and there is a possibility that the stock could reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.

08 Jan 2025, 09:32:56 AM IST

GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹188.2, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹186.25

GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 188.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 184.28 and 189.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 184.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 189.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:22:20 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 1.02%, currently trading at 188.15. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have seen a significant rise of 15.78%, reaching 188.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.58%
3 Months-13.58%
6 Months-18.79%
YTD-2.58%
1 Year15.78%
08 Jan 2025, 08:47:42 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1189.58Support 1184.28
Resistance 2192.07Support 2181.47
Resistance 3194.88Support 3178.98
08 Jan 2025, 08:33:46 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 31.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88810
    Hold5552
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3336
08 Jan 2025, 08:19:10 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13245 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 333 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:01:09 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹184.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 189.25 & 183.95 yesterday to end at 186.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue