GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹185.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹184.55. The stock reached a high of ₹189.25 and a low of ₹183.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹121,422.4 crore, GAIL's shares traded a volume of 333,298 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.85.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with a decrease in open interest for GAIL India indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down, and there is a possibility that the stock could reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.
GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹188.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹184.28 and ₹189.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹184.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 189.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of GAIL India has increased by 1.02%, currently trading at ₹188.15. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have seen a significant rise of 15.78%, reaching ₹188.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.58%
|3 Months
|-13.58%
|6 Months
|-18.79%
|YTD
|-2.58%
|1 Year
|15.78%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|189.58
|Support 1
|184.28
|Resistance 2
|192.07
|Support 2
|181.47
|Resistance 3
|194.88
|Support 3
|178.98
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 31.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|6
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 333 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹189.25 & ₹183.95 yesterday to end at ₹186.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend