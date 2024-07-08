GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹218.8 and closed at ₹219.05. The stock reached a high of ₹223.9 and a low of ₹217.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹146,591.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹233 and the 52-week low is ₹104.7. The BSE volume for the day was 929,553 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹219.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.9 & ₹217.55 yesterday to end at ₹219.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend