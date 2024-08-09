GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹232.85 and closed at ₹233.45. The stock's high was ₹232.85 and the low was ₹226.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹149,484.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹246.35, and the 52-week low was ₹111.5. The BSE volume for the day was 411,622 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹232.85 & ₹226.7 yesterday to end at ₹227.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.