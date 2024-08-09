Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -2.61 %. The stock closed at 233.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.35 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India opened at 232.85 and closed at 233.45. The stock's high was 232.85 and the low was 226.7. The market capitalization stood at 149,484.89 crore. The 52-week high was 246.35, and the 52-week low was 111.5. The BSE volume for the day was 411,622 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22563 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹233.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 232.85 & 226.7 yesterday to end at 227.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

