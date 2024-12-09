GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹208.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹208.75. The stock reached a high of ₹213.3 and a low of ₹208.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹137,334.1 crore, GAIL's performance is notable within its 52-week range, having previously peaked at ₹246.35 and dipped to ₹134.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,006,126 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹210.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹208.37 and ₹213.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹208.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 213.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's share price has increased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹211.00. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have seen a significant rise of 48.12%, reaching ₹211.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 17.68%, climbing to 24,677.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.49%
|3 Months
|-6.18%
|6 Months
|-1.08%
|YTD
|29.8%
|1 Year
|48.12%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|213.12
|Support 1
|208.37
|Resistance 2
|215.58
|Support 2
|206.08
|Resistance 3
|217.87
|Support 3
|203.62
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 16.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1006 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹213.3 & ₹208.55 yesterday to end at ₹210.3. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend