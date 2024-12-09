Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 210.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.35 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 208.8 and closed slightly lower at 208.75. The stock reached a high of 213.3 and a low of 208.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 137,334.1 crore, GAIL's performance is notable within its 52-week range, having previously peaked at 246.35 and dipped to 134.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,006,126 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹210.35, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹210.3

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at 210.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 208.37 and 213.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 208.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 213.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's share price has increased by 0.33%, currently trading at 211.00. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have seen a significant rise of 48.12%, reaching 211.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 17.68%, climbing to 24,677.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.49%
3 Months-6.18%
6 Months-1.08%
YTD29.8%
1 Year48.12%
09 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1213.12Support 1208.37
Resistance 2215.58Support 2206.08
Resistance 3217.87Support 3203.62
09 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 16.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88710
    Hold5542
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3345
09 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13684 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1006 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹208.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 213.3 & 208.55 yesterday to end at 210.3. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.