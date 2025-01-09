GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹187.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹186.25. The stock experienced a high of ₹191.65 and a low of ₹187.05, indicating some volatility within the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹122,336.3 crores. Over the past year, GAIL India reached a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.85, with a trading volume of 501,268 shares on the BSE.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 501 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹191.65 & ₹187.05 yesterday to end at ₹190.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend