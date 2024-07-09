Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 3.39 %. The stock closed at 222.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.5 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India's open price was 223.05 and the close price was 222.95. The stock reached a high of 231.5 and a low of 221.2 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India was recorded at 151,556.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 233 and the 52-week low is 104.7. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 1,777,464 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 211.0, 8.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy9997
    Hold6668
    Sell2213
    Strong Sell6674
09 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25750 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1777 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹222.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 231.5 & 221.2 yesterday to end at 222.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

