GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India's open price was ₹223.05 and the close price was ₹222.95. The stock reached a high of ₹231.5 and a low of ₹221.2 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India was recorded at ₹151,556.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹233 and the 52-week low is ₹104.7. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 1,777,464 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹211.0, 8.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|7
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1777 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹231.5 & ₹221.2 yesterday to end at ₹222.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend