GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹210.95 and closed at ₹210.30, experiencing a high of ₹211.90 and a low of ₹208.20. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹138,346.7 crore. Over the past year, GAIL has reached a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹134.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 846,110 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 17.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 846 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹211.9 & ₹208.2 yesterday to end at ₹208.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.