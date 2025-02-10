GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹171.20 and closed higher at ₹178.50, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a daily high of ₹173.45 and a low of ₹170.10. With a market capitalization of ₹112,362.93 crore, GAIL continues to be a significant player in the market. Its 52-week range shows a high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹163.35, with a trading volume of 1,242,071 shares on BSE.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.13
|Support 1
|169.78
|Resistance 2
|174.97
|Support 2
|168.27
|Resistance 3
|176.48
|Support 3
|166.43
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 25.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|10
|10
|8
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1242 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹173.45 & ₹170.10 yesterday to end at ₹171. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend