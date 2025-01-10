GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹190.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹190.55. The stock reached a high of ₹190.65 and a low of ₹182.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹120,390.07 crore, GAIL India’s shares traded a volume of 255,276 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.85.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|188.53
|Support 1
|180.28
|Resistance 2
|193.72
|Support 2
|177.22
|Resistance 3
|196.78
|Support 3
|172.03
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 33.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|6
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 255 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹190.65 & ₹182.4 yesterday to end at ₹183.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend