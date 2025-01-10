Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -3.91 %. The stock closed at 190.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.1 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 190.65 and closed slightly lower at 190.55. The stock reached a high of 190.65 and a low of 182.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 120,390.07 crore, GAIL India’s shares traded a volume of 255,276 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 155.85.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1188.53Support 1180.28
Resistance 2193.72Support 2177.22
Resistance 3196.78Support 3172.03
10 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 33.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88810
    Hold5552
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3336
10 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14004 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 255 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹190.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 190.65 & 182.4 yesterday to end at 183.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

