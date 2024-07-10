GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹233, reached a high of ₹234.15 and a low of ₹228, closing at ₹230.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹150536.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹233 and the low was ₹107.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1625729 shares traded.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|232.77
|Support 1
|226.62
|Resistance 2
|236.53
|Support 2
|224.23
|Resistance 3
|238.92
|Support 3
|220.47
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹211.0, 7.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|7
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1625 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.15 & ₹228 yesterday to end at ₹230.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend