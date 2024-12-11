Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 208.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.55 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 209.75 and closed slightly lower at 208.75. The stock reached a high of 209.95 and a low of 206.75. With a market capitalization of 136,459.6 crore, GAIL's performance reflects a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 134.85. The trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 336,836 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1209.52Support 1206.32
Resistance 2211.33Support 2204.93
Resistance 3212.72Support 3203.12
11 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 18.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88710
    Hold5542
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3345
11 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12657 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹208.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 209.95 & 206.75 yesterday to end at 207.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

