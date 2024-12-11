GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹209.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹208.75. The stock reached a high of ₹209.95 and a low of ₹206.75. With a market capitalization of ₹136,459.6 crore, GAIL's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹134.85. The trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 336,836 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|209.52
|Support 1
|206.32
|Resistance 2
|211.33
|Support 2
|204.93
|Resistance 3
|212.72
|Support 3
|203.12
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 18.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 336 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.95 & ₹206.75 yesterday to end at ₹207.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.