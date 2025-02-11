Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -1.70 %. The stock closed at 171 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.10 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 171.40 and closed at the same price, reaching a high of 171.40 and a low of 167.55. The company has a market capitalization of 110,457.36 crore. Over the past year, GAIL's stock has seen a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 163.35. The BSE volume for the day was 194,756 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14521 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹171 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 171.40 & 167.55 yesterday to end at 168.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

