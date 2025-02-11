GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹171.40 and closed at the same price, reaching a high of ₹171.40 and a low of ₹167.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹110,457.36 crore. Over the past year, GAIL's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹163.35. The BSE volume for the day was 194,756 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹171.40 & ₹167.55 yesterday to end at ₹168.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend