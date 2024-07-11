GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹230, closed at ₹228.95, with a high of ₹232.2 and a low of ₹219.85. The market capitalization stood at 150701.28 crore. The 52-week high was ₹234.15, and the 52-week low was ₹107.55. The BSE volume for the day was 542,421 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 542 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹232.2 & ₹219.85 yesterday to end at ₹229.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend