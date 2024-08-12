GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹231.8 and closed at ₹227.35, with a high of ₹231.8 and a low of ₹227. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹149,452.01 crore. It traded a volume of 906,359 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, GAIL India reached a high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹111.5.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|230.7
|Support 1
|225.9
|Resistance 2
|233.65
|Support 2
|224.05
|Resistance 3
|235.5
|Support 3
|221.1
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 9.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|8
|7
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|7
|Hold
|3
|2
|5
|8
|Sell
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 906 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹231.8 & ₹227 yesterday to end at ₹227.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.