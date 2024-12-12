Hello User
GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 205.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.35 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 206.7 and closed at 207.55, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 207.8 and a low of 205.05 during the session. GAIL India's market capitalization stands at 135,328.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 134.85, with a trading volume of 263,184 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST GAIL India Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹207.35, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹205.6

GAIL India Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has surpassed the first resistance of 207.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 208.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 208.78 then there can be further positive price movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price has remained unchanged at 205.60 today, reflecting a 0.00% change. Over the past year, GAIL India shares have appreciated by 48.34%, reaching 205.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.36%, now standing at 24,641.80 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.44%
3 Months-5.24%
6 Months-5.12%
YTD26.97%
1 Year48.34%
12 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1207.02Support 1204.27
Resistance 2208.78Support 2203.28
Resistance 3209.77Support 3201.52
12 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 19.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88810
    Hold5542
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3345
12 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12574 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 263 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹207.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 207.8 & 205.05 yesterday to end at 205.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

