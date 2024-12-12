GAIL India share price Today Live Updates : GAIL India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹206.7 and closed at ₹207.55, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹207.8 and a low of ₹205.05 during the session. GAIL India's market capitalization stands at ₹135,328.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹134.85, with a trading volume of 263,184 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Live Updates: The current market price of GAIL India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹207.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹208.78. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹208.78 then there can be further positive price movement.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price has remained unchanged at ₹205.60 today, reflecting a 0.00% change. Over the past year, GAIL India shares have appreciated by 48.34%, reaching ₹205.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.36%, now standing at 24,641.80 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.44%
|3 Months
|-5.24%
|6 Months
|-5.12%
|YTD
|26.97%
|1 Year
|48.34%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.02
|Support 1
|204.27
|Resistance 2
|208.78
|Support 2
|203.28
|Resistance 3
|209.77
|Support 3
|201.52
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 19.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|5
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 263 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹207.8 & ₹205.05 yesterday to end at ₹205.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.