GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹167 and closed at ₹168.10, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹167.30 and a low of ₹160.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹106,186.25 crore, GAIL India continues to show resilience, trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹246.35 and above its 52-week low of ₹163.35. The BSE volume for the day was 722,856 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price has declined by 0.46%, currently trading at ₹160.85. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have decreased by 4.81% to ₹160.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.59%
|3 Months
|-14.47%
|6 Months
|-24.77%
|YTD
|-10.44%
|1 Year
|-4.81%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.8
|Support 1
|159.3
|Resistance 2
|169.8
|Support 2
|156.8
|Resistance 3
|172.3
|Support 3
|152.8
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 33.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|10
|10
|8
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|4
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14949 k
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 722 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹168.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹167.30 & ₹160.80 yesterday to end at ₹161.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend