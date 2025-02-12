Explore
LIVE UPDATES

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -3.87 %. The stock closed at 168.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.60 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 167 and closed at 168.10, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 167.30 and a low of 160.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 106,186.25 crore, GAIL India continues to show resilience, trading significantly below its 52-week high of 246.35 and above its 52-week low of 163.35. The BSE volume for the day was 722,856 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:19:07 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price has declined by 0.46%, currently trading at 160.85. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have decreased by 4.81% to 160.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.59%
3 Months-14.47%
6 Months-24.77%
YTD-10.44%
1 Year-4.81%
12 Feb 2025, 08:48:41 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1165.8Support 1159.3
Resistance 2169.8Support 2156.8
Resistance 3172.3Support 3152.8
12 Feb 2025, 08:34:54 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 33.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy101088
    Hold4454
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2234
12 Feb 2025, 08:16:03 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14949 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 722 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:00:33 AM IST

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹168.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 167.30 & 160.80 yesterday to end at 161.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

