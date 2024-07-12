Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 229.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.4 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 230, reached a high of 230.7, a low of 226, and closed at 229.2. The market capitalization was 150,832.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 234.15, and the 52-week low was 107.55. The BSE volume for the day was 966,042 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1231.63Support 1226.93
Resistance 2233.52Support 2224.12
Resistance 3236.33Support 3222.23
12 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 212.0, 7.59% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy9997
    Hold5668
    Sell3212
    Strong Sell6675
12 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21869 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 966 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹229.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 230.7 & 226 yesterday to end at 229.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

