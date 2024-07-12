GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹230, reached a high of ₹230.7, a low of ₹226, and closed at ₹229.2. The market capitalization was ₹150,832.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹234.15, and the 52-week low was ₹107.55. The BSE volume for the day was 966,042 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|231.63
|Support 1
|226.93
|Resistance 2
|233.52
|Support 2
|224.12
|Resistance 3
|236.33
|Support 3
|222.23
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 7.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|7
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 966 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹230.7 & ₹226 yesterday to end at ₹229.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend