GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹216 and closed at ₹212.8. The stock reached a high of ₹220.2 and a low of ₹214.5 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India stood at ₹141857.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹233 and the low was ₹103.2. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 957394 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving within a range of 218.0 and 216.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 216.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 218.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|205.60
|10 Days
|203.18
|20 Days
|201.23
|50 Days
|195.82
|100 Days
|185.00
|300 Days
|157.40
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹220.2 & ₹214.5 yesterday to end at ₹212.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend