GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:38 PM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 212.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.75 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 216 and closed at 212.8. The stock reached a high of 220.2 and a low of 214.5 during the day. The market capitalization of GAIL India stood at 141857.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 233 and the low was 103.2. The BSE volume for GAIL India was 957394 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 12:38 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving within a range of 218.0 and 216.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 216.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 218.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
12 Jun 2024, 12:26 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days205.60
10 Days203.18
20 Days201.23
50 Days195.82
100 Days185.00
300 Days157.40
12 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

12 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹212.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 220.2 & 214.5 yesterday to end at 212.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

