GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 227.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.05 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 226.05 and closed at 227.3. The stock reached a high of 234.9 and a low of 225.45, with a market capitalization of 152,575.19 crore. The 52-week high is 246.35, and the 52-week low is 111.5. A total of 1,598,594 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India shares have risen by 0.47% today, currently trading at 233.15. Over the past year, GAIL India's share price has surged by 100.43% to 233.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.26%
3 Months9.82%
6 Months37.38%
YTD43.06%
1 Year100.43%
13 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1236.08Support 1226.63
Resistance 2240.22Support 2221.32
Resistance 3245.53Support 3217.18
13 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy7878
Buy101097
Hold3258
Sell5532
Strong Sell5565
13 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21923 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1598 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹227.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 234.9 & 225.45 yesterday to end at 232.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

