GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹226.05 and closed at ₹227.3. The stock reached a high of ₹234.9 and a low of ₹225.45, with a market capitalization of ₹152,575.19 crore. The 52-week high is ₹246.35, and the 52-week low is ₹111.5. A total of 1,598,594 shares were traded on the BSE.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India shares have risen by 0.47% today, currently trading at ₹233.15. Over the past year, GAIL India's share price has surged by 100.43% to ₹233.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.26%
|3 Months
|9.82%
|6 Months
|37.38%
|YTD
|43.06%
|1 Year
|100.43%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|236.08
|Support 1
|226.63
|Resistance 2
|240.22
|Support 2
|221.32
|Resistance 3
|245.53
|Support 3
|217.18
GAIL India Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|8
|7
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|7
|Hold
|3
|2
|5
|8
|Sell
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1598 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.9 & ₹225.45 yesterday to end at ₹232.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend