GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 205.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.15 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened and closed at 205.6, showing no change in price. The stock reached a high of 207.55 and a low of 204.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 134,934.2 crore, GAIL India continues to demonstrate resilience in its performance. The stock's 52-week range is between 134.85 and 246.35, with a trading volume of 216,850 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 245.0, 19.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1313138
    Buy88810
    Hold5542
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell3345
13 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11945 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 216 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹205.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 207.55 & 204.4 yesterday to end at 205.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

