GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened and closed at ₹205.6, showing no change in price. The stock reached a high of ₹207.55 and a low of ₹204.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹134,934.2 crore, GAIL India continues to demonstrate resilience in its performance. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹134.85 and ₹246.35, with a trading volume of 216,850 shares on the BSE.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 19.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|5
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 216 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹207.55 & ₹204.4 yesterday to end at ₹205.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.