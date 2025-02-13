Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 161.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.75 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 160.80 and closed at 161.60, indicating a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 161.10 and a low of 155.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of 105,036.86 crore, GAIL's performance remains significantly below its 52-week high of 246.35, while the 52-week low matches the opening price. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 367,740 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price has increased by 0.88%, currently trading at 161.15. However, over the past year, GAIL India's shares have decreased by 4.81%, also settling at 161.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% rise, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.59%
3 Months-14.47%
6 Months-24.77%
YTD-10.44%
1 Year-4.81%
13 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1162.33Support 1156.83
Resistance 2164.47Support 2153.47
Resistance 3167.83Support 3151.33
13 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 34.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 270.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy101088
    Hold4455
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2233
13 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15612 k

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 367 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹161.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 161.10 & 155.60 yesterday to end at 159.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

