GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹160.80 and closed at ₹161.60, indicating a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹161.10 and a low of ₹155.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹105,036.86 crore, GAIL's performance remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹246.35, while the 52-week low matches the opening price. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 367,740 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's share price has increased by 0.88%, currently trading at ₹161.15. However, over the past year, GAIL India's shares have decreased by 4.81%, also settling at ₹161.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% rise, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.59%
|3 Months
|-14.47%
|6 Months
|-24.77%
|YTD
|-10.44%
|1 Year
|-4.81%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|162.33
|Support 1
|156.83
|Resistance 2
|164.47
|Support 2
|153.47
|Resistance 3
|167.83
|Support 3
|151.33
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 34.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|10
|10
|8
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 367 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹161.10 & ₹155.60 yesterday to end at ₹159.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend