GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹184.8 and closed lower at ₹183.1, with a high of ₹184.8 and a low of ₹177.6. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹118,023.04 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, GAIL's stock reached a high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 459,944 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.67
|Support 1
|176.47
|Resistance 2
|187.83
|Support 2
|173.43
|Resistance 3
|190.87
|Support 3
|169.27
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹245.0, 36.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|6
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 459 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹184.8 & ₹177.6 yesterday to end at ₹179.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend