Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 212.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.95 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India's stock opened at 216 and closed at 212.8. The high for the day was 220.2 and the low was 214.5. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 142646.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 233 and the 52-week low is 103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,407,133 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹212.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 220.2 & 214.5 yesterday to end at 212.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.