GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹216 and closed at ₹212.8. The high for the day was ₹220.2 and the low was ₹214.5. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹142646.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹233 and the 52-week low is ₹103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,407,133 shares.
13 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹212.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹220.2 & ₹214.5 yesterday to end at ₹212.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend