GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹232.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹232.05. The stock reached a high of ₹234.1 and dipped to a low of ₹226.5. GAIL India's market capitalization stood at ₹149,386.26 crore. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹111.5. The BSE volume for the day was 898,809 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 898 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.1 & ₹226.5 yesterday to end at ₹227.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.