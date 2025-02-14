GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹159.70 and closed at ₹159.75, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹164.75 and a low of ₹159.50 during the session. GAIL India's market capitalization stood at ₹106,711.93 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance ranged from a 52-week high of ₹246.35 to a low of ₹155.60, with a BSE volume of 258,499 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|165.03
|Support 1
|159.78
|Resistance 2
|167.52
|Support 2
|157.02
|Resistance 3
|170.28
|Support 3
|154.53
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 32.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹270.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|10
|10
|8
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 258 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.75 & ₹159.50 yesterday to end at ₹162.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend