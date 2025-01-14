Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -4.15 %. The stock closed at 179.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.15 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at 175.6 and closed at 179.6, indicating a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 178.8 and a low of 171.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 113,190 crore, GAIL's performance remains robust despite a 52-week high of 246.35 and a low of 155.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 608,773 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹179.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 178.8 & 171.75 yesterday to end at 172.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.