GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹175.6 and closed at ₹179.6, indicating a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹178.8 and a low of ₹171.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹113,190 crore, GAIL's performance remains robust despite a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 608,773 shares traded.
14 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India closed at ₹179.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.8 & ₹171.75 yesterday to end at ₹172.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend