GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 216.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.75 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at 219.3 and closed at 216.95. The stock reached a high of 220.05 and a low of 214.3. The market capitalization of GAIL India is 144487.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 233 and a 52-week low of 103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2450627 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1221.83Support 1216.08
Resistance 2223.82Support 2212.32
Resistance 3227.58Support 3210.33
14 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 183.5, 16.5% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 120.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 254.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7787
    Buy9977
    Hold6687
    Sell1123
    Strong Sell7754
14 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 34011 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

14 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹216.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 220.05 & 214.3 yesterday to end at 216.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

