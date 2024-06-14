GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, GAIL India opened at ₹219.3 and closed at ₹216.95. The stock reached a high of ₹220.05 and a low of ₹214.3. The market capitalization of GAIL India is ₹144487.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹233 and a 52-week low of ₹103.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2450627 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|221.83
|Support 1
|216.08
|Resistance 2
|223.82
|Support 2
|212.32
|Resistance 3
|227.58
|Support 3
|210.33
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹183.5, 16.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹254.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|8
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|5
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹220.05 & ₹214.3 yesterday to end at ₹216.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend