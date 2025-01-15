GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India opened at ₹172.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹172.15. The stock reached a high of ₹178.2 and a low of ₹172.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹115,695.1 crore, GAIL's stock has a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a low of ₹155.85. A total of 606,182 shares were traded on the BSE.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹240.0, 36.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|10
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|3
|7
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 606 k.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.2 & ₹172.4 yesterday to end at ₹175.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend