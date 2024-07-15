Hello User
GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : GAIL India stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 229.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.65 per share. Investors should monitor GAIL India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at 229.95 and closed at 229.4. The high for the day was 233.7 and the low was 224.7. The market capitalization stood at 150339.65 crore. The 52-week high was 234.15 and the 52-week low was 107.55. The BSE trading volume was 1594576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by -0.15% and is currently trading at 228.30. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have gained 111.57%, reaching 228.30. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.58%
3 Months4.87%
6 Months40.83%
YTD41.09%
1 Year111.57%
15 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1233.23Support 1224.23
Resistance 2237.97Support 2219.97
Resistance 3242.23Support 3215.23
15 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 212.0, 7.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 148.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 265.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7777
    Buy9997
    Hold5668
    Sell3212
    Strong Sell6675
15 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21842 k

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1594 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹229.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 233.7 & 224.7 yesterday to end at 228.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

