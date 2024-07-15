GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹229.95 and closed at ₹229.4. The high for the day was ₹233.7 and the low was ₹224.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹150339.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹234.15 and the 52-week low was ₹107.55. The BSE trading volume was 1594576 shares.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The share price of GAIL India has decreased by -0.15% and is currently trading at ₹228.30. Over the past year, GAIL India's shares have gained 111.57%, reaching ₹228.30. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.58%
|3 Months
|4.87%
|6 Months
|40.83%
|YTD
|41.09%
|1 Year
|111.57%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|233.23
|Support 1
|224.23
|Resistance 2
|237.97
|Support 2
|219.97
|Resistance 3
|242.23
|Support 3
|215.23
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹212.0, 7.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹265.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|7
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1594 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹233.7 & ₹224.7 yesterday to end at ₹228.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend