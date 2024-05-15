GAIL India Share Price Highlights : GAIL India closed today at ₹200.8, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹199.95

GAIL India Share Price Highlights : On the last day, GAIL India opened at ₹201.35, closed at ₹199.95, with a high of ₹202.85 and a low of ₹199.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹131,435.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹213.7 and the low was ₹102.95. The BSE volume recorded was 312,222 shares traded.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India has a 8.44% MF holding & 14.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.18% in december to 8.44% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.24% in december to 14.15% in march quarter.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's ROE was 8.70% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 6.70%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.50% and 14.78%, respectively.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India's EPS has decreased by -15.11% and revenue has increased by 26.21% over the last 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company's revenue was 1339304.00 cr, which is -8.19% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 2.00% and a profit growth of 335.79% in the fourth quarter.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹183.5, 8.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹120.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹254.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Today, GAIL India's stock price rose by 0.43% to reach ₹200.8, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Gujarat Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat State Petronet are declining, whereas Adani Total Gas is seeing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|200.8
|0.85
|0.43
|213.7
|102.95
|132028.0
|Adani Total Gas
|917.55
|8.8
|0.97
|1259.9
|521.95
|100913.07
|Gujarat Gas Company
|543.0
|-8.5
|-1.54
|620.6
|397.2
|37379.58
|Indraprastha Gas
|439.8
|-5.15
|-1.16
|501.35
|375.8
|30786.04
|Gujarat State Petronet
|290.85
|-1.0
|-0.34
|407.3
|254.75
|16410.09
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The GAIL India stock had a low price of ₹198.5 and a high price of ₹202.85 on the current day.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 1.14%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for GAIL India indicate a potential negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed today at ₹200.8, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹199.95
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price closed the day at ₹200.8 - a 0.43% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 202.7 , 204.95 , 207.05. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 198.35 , 196.25 , 194.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -22.60% lower than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of GAIL India until 3 PM is 22.60% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹200.8, reflecting a decrease of 0.43%. Both volume and price are critical indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India trading at ₹200.75, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹199.95
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price is at ₹200.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹194.8 and ₹202.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹194.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|194.50
|10 Days
|199.76
|20 Days
|201.33
|50 Days
|189.38
|100 Days
|176.42
|300 Days
|149.69
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -9.22% lower than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GAIL India traded by 2 PM is 9.22% lower than the previous day, while the price is at ₹201.25, down by 0.65%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, GAIL India reached a peak of 200.75 and a low of 198.95. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level at 199.88 (Resistance level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|200.75
|Support 1
|198.95
|Resistance 2
|201.65
|Support 2
|198.05
|Resistance 3
|202.55
|Support 3
|197.15
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹199.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹199.95
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price is at ₹199.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹194.8 and ₹202.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹194.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 9.99% higher than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of GAIL India until 1 PM has increased by 9.99% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹199.35, showing a decrease of -0.3%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 199.9 and 198.5 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 198.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 199.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.88
|Support 1
|198.83
|Resistance 2
|200.42
|Support 2
|198.32
|Resistance 3
|200.93
|Support 3
|197.78
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.32%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for GAIL India indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India share price live: Today's Price range
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of GAIL India reached a low of ₹198.5 and a high of ₹202.85 on the current day.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 58.24% higher than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of GAIL India traded until 12 AM has increased by 58.24% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹199.4, showing a decrease of -0.28%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a continued decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving in a range between 200.22 and 198.47 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 198.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 200.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.9
|Support 1
|198.5
|Resistance 2
|200.6
|Support 2
|197.8
|Resistance 3
|201.3
|Support 3
|197.1
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: GAIL India Short Term and Long Term Trends
GAIL India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of GAIL India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|194.50
|10 Days
|199.76
|20 Days
|201.33
|50 Days
|189.38
|100 Days
|176.42
|300 Days
|149.69
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India trading at ₹199.05, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹199.95
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India share price is at ₹199.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹194.8 and ₹202.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹194.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 202.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 78.34% higher than yesterday
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The volume of GAIL India traded by 11 AM is 78.34% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹199.6, up by -0.18%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 201.8 and 198.6 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 198.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 201.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|200.22
|Support 1
|198.47
|Resistance 2
|201.38
|Support 2
|197.88
|Resistance 3
|201.97
|Support 3
|196.72
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹199.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹202.85 & ₹199.4 yesterday to end at ₹199.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
