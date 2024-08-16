GAIL India Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

GAIL India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, GAIL India's stock opened at ₹228.05 and closed at ₹227.2. The stock reached a high of ₹229.8 and a low of ₹225.05. With a market capitalization of ₹149,057.51 crore, the company has experienced a 52-week high of ₹246.35 and a 52-week low of ₹111.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 532,682 shares for GAIL India.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India's share price has increased by 1.04% and is currently trading at ₹229.05. Over the past year, GAIL India's share price has surged by 100.85% to reach ₹229.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.94%
|3 Months
|4.17%
|6 Months
|28.6%
|YTD
|39.83%
|1 Year
|100.85%
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for GAIL India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|229.32
|Support 1
|224.57
|Resistance 2
|231.93
|Support 2
|222.43
|Resistance 3
|234.07
|Support 3
|219.82
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 10.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹148.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|8
|7
|8
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|7
|Hold
|3
|2
|5
|8
|Sell
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|5
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20521 k
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 532 k.
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: GAIL India closed at ₹227.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
GAIL India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹229.8 & ₹225.05 yesterday to end at ₹226.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.